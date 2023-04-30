By Shoug AlShirazi

Special to The Times Kuwait

Bali, the most popular tourist destination in Indonesia, is the quintessential tropical paradise offering invigorating experiences for the senses, from waking up to the aroma of fresh flowers and smoke from exotic incense sticks wafting into one’s hotel room in the morning, to the gentle sound of gongs and bells that signal the passing of a parade of Balinese dressed in white shirts and tops. It is the rich culture, ancient traditions, and surreal landscapes that have been enchanting tourists who come to the island over the past 100 years..

Bali is an island where you can realize your wildest dreams of living on a tropical island and find any number of adventurous things to do such as capturing the photos of a lifetime on the Bali Swing as you swing high over a valley of rice fields, lush green jungle and a river flowing down below and breathtaking views in the background. Swinging out on the Bali Swing should be on your bucket list of things to do while in Bali.

Another fantastic Bali photo opportunity, comes from the dramatic views of green paddy fields that lie on terraces on the slopes across a valley. It is a very popular view as the ancient valley is within easy reach of the city, but it has a timeless quality irrespective of the tourists gathered there. Local elders who own and cultivate the land often invite visitors to sample their green coconut drinks, as well as to purchase woven hats that they make from coconut leaves. Some will even pose with you for photos (usually for a small fee).

Because the verdant surroundings, of green rice fields, slender coconut palms and other colorful foliage, was so beautiful, I decided to stay for one night of my two-night stay there living in a wooden hut perched in the midst of this green environment. For my second-night, I chose to stay in a bubble tent set up in the nearby forest , which provided an experience of living right in the lap of nature.

When in Bali, remember to pay a visit to the mysterious Boeing 737 that is parked most incredulously in the middle of a limestone quarry. Located along the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, the plane was reportedly transported to the spot in parts and then reassembled by its owner, an Australian tourist. The owner had plans to transform the inside of the plane to a restaurant, but it is said he ran out of money and decided to abandon his plans and plane in the quarry. Visitors can only view the abandoned 737 from a distance as onsite security keeps people away from the plane.

Moving out of the city you are quickly surrounded by paddy fields and thick forested hills. The roads lead you through small villages and isolated temples perched on the slopes of the hills, which makes the place a perfect place for a bicycle tour. Visiting a coffee plantation is another interesting activity you can do in Bali. The coffee farms are also one of the best places to buy souvenirs to bring back home.

In the highlands there are dozens of tumbling waterfalls where you can go for a swim, which lead into the rushing rivers where people go white water rafting. Or if you are feeling adventurous you can spend your time jumping off waterfalls, abseiling, or a day of canyoning.

The Ubud Monkey Forest is a nature reserve and temple complex in Ubud, Bali, that houses approximately 340 long-tailed Macaque monkeys. A visit to the complex and its large monkey population provide for an enjoyable experience and great opportunity for photography. I do recommend hiding your stuff, as the monkeys have a habit of stealing items. The main Monkey Forest Street in the area also provides many choices in restaurants that offer fare from Western cuisines to local Balinese dishes.

As a person who loves adventure, taking calculated risks and clicking extraordinary pictures, Bali was a delightful experience,fulfilling all three of my goals in one trip.