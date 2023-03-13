Manama announced the launch of the name “Al-Munther” on the first fully Bahraini satellite, explaining that the completion rate of the project is close to 35 percent.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, as saying, “The project is a new achievement for the Kingdom of Bahrain in its serious and deliberate endeavors to harness the space sector and its technologies to serve the comprehensive and sustainable development process, and that the designs of Al-Munther Moon are Bahraini.” Its construction is currently being carried out on the Kingdom’s land, and by a group of Bahraini youth who are qualified and empowered in the fields of space science and technology, reports Al-Rai daily.

Nasser bin Hamad stated that “the Al-Munther project, which comes after the success of the Light 1 satellite project, aims primarily to raise the level of national capabilities in the field of designing, building, testing and operating satellites, in addition to promoting scientific research in the fields of future sciences and advanced sciences, including space science and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, which constitute a fundamental pillar in the progress of countries.

He added, “Al-Munther will provide satellite data on the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will be analyzed by using a set of Bahraini innovations that will be part of the satellite’s payload.”