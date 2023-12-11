The General Administration of Civil Aviation, air traffic in Kuwait has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions leading to low visibility of less than 200 meters. As a result, approximately 17 flights scheduled to arrive in the country had to be diverted to airports in Bahrain, Dammam, and Basra, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The sources further revealed that around 20 departures from Kuwait International Airport were delayed due to the poor weather conditions. The low visibility caused by the bad weather created a challenging operating environment for airlines and pilots, necessitating the diversion and delay of flights to ensure passenger safety.

The General Administration of Civil Aviation has been working closely with airline operators and airports to manage the situation effectively and minimize inconvenience to travelers. Measures are being taken to ensure that passengers are appropriately informed about the diversions and delays, and alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their onward travel.