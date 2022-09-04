Ask Mira : Eating Right to Live Happy & Healthy

HELLO PARENTS!

You get surely worried about the best healthy snacks that might be given for your children at school, Right?

Introducing healthy food choices since early ages is very important for them at later stages.

Discover the best tips, and the perfect school snacks for your kids.

From fruity snacks to nutritious bars, your kids will enjoy these tasty ideas.

1- Animal chips:

Use these animal – shaped chips, and bake it for your kids. This will seem more appealing and more fun for them to eat it!

2- rainbow Fruit kabobs:

If you are looking for a fun way to make your kids eat more fruits, this idea will work pretty much! Mix some colorful kinds of fruits together and put them in a stick, serves with a healthy yogurt dip swirled with colorful sprinkles.

3- Popcorn:

Prepare popcorn in advance for your kids, and put them in an appealing bag.

You can add few pieces of candies in the bag, so that they get surprised with a random sweet taste

4- Apple peanut butter bites:

That’s so simple! Cut some unpeeled green and red apples (to benefit from its fiber), served with a small pot of peanut butter dip. They will enjoy that taste so much!

5- Carrot fingers:

Cut and design the carrots. Prepare a delicious dip for it, like cream cheese, labneh, yogurt or any salty dip they usually love. You can use a small pot where you can put the fingers and the dip together or just put the dip in a small pot, and the carrots in a small bag on the side. Choose the most convenient option!

6- Wheat crackers with hummus dressing:

Children love anything they can dip.

whole wheat crackers are perfect and nutritious accompaniments for dips. Hummus dip is high in fiber and proteins, and that’s exactly what your kids needs.

7- Granola bars:

These bars are super nutritious! Plus they are considered as sweet. They provide your kids with the needed fiber that comes from the nuts and oats.

You can add a low-fat milk in the school box so they can have it with the bar. So now this is extra calcium!

8- Whole Wheat Muffins:

Muffins are such a great snack, aren’t they? Whole wheat is the best option because of its high fiber content, while blueberries are excellent antioxidants and that combo satisfies your kids sweet tooth without being high in fat and sugar. They can be made in the blender and are naturally sweetened with honeh or maple syrup.

So as you noticed, it is possible to make fruits, vegetables, low fat dairy products and whole grains appealing to your kids.

Don’t forget to concentrate on the breakfast as it is the most important meal to have. Then after that, let them choose their snacks after you provide them with the healthy options they can take. Your kids get to choose their snacks, and you get to ensure that they’re eating healthy.

So now everyone is happy.