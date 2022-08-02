A number of social networking sites, led by Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, circulated a picture of the birth of a child on a Kuwait Airways flight bound for the Philippines yesterday, Tuesday.
The passengers of the 9 and a half hours, praised the speed of the flight crew’s handling of the case with all professionalism and high accuracy.
Passengers said that what they witnessed during this situation showed the expertise possessed by the Blue Bird personnel and their preparations for emergency and sudden situations.