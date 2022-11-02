British Airways announced that passengers travelling to the UK will be allowed to carry a hand baggage that weighs up to 23 kgs, along with an allowance of 23 kgs on check-in baggage.

The airlines operates direct flights four times a week from Kuwait International Airport to Heathrow Airport. In which it offers various baggage options for the passengers to choose from.

Another feature available for passengers on European flights and selected international flights from the UK, is that passengers can choose to book a hand baggage allowance.

The approximate dimensions for a hand baggage while travelling can be up to 40 x 30 x 15cm (16 x 12 x 6in) in size and for check-in baggage can be 56 x 45 x 25cm (22 x 18 x 10in) in size.

The Airlines advises to keep medication, travel documents and valuables as well as electronic devices containing lithium batteries, spare batteries and portable chargers in the hand baggage, while large baggage is required to be checked into cargo before boarding the flight.