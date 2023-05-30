The Embassy of Azerbaijan hosted a reception on Sunday at Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmed Hall, commemorating the 105th Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the event, Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi expressed the mutual aspirations of both countries to enhance and fortify their relations across various domains.

On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan created a historic moment by declaring the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, marking it as the first independent Muslim nation and in 1920, during the Paris Peace Conference, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic gained international recognition and witnessed the accreditation of foreign missions in Azerbaijan, solidifying its position in the global community.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E Emil Karimov, during his speech at the event highlighted that a new era in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait was initiated following the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kuwait in 2009. Over the years, the two countries have fostered close ties, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, light industry, and education.

Additionally, there exists significant potential for growth in the tourism sector, with more than 22,000 Kuwaiti tourists visiting Azerbaijan last year.

Ambassador Karimov also highlighted the convenient travel options available between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. He mentioned that direct flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Kuwait Airways, and Jazeera Airways have significantly reduced the travel duration to less than two hours. With seamless connectivity between the two countries, he called upon Kuwaitis to visit Azerbaijan and experience its rich offerings firsthand.

Lastly, he emphasized the strong and collaborative partnership between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and also highlighted the joint efforts undertaken within the framework of esteemed international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and OPEC+.