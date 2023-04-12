More than 22,000 Kuwaitis visited Azerbaijan last year as tourists and the number is steadily increasing, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Kuwait, H E Emil Karimov, told media persons during an Iftar held in their honour.

Elaborating on the history of Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani relations, which was established almost 30 years ago, he said that it reached a peak during the visit of Azerbaijan president Iilham Aliyev’s visit to Kuwait in 2009.

He pointed out that Kuwait provided humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan and supported his country in all international forums. He also revelaed that that “Kuwait Airways” and “Jazeera Airways” operated 6 direct flights per week to Azerbaijan, and that Azeri Airlines wpouold be resuming direct flights from Kuwait to Baku on April 22.

Karimov renewed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Kuwait in the field of food security and the provision of meat and agricultural products.

Karimov invited Kuwaiti investors to invest in his country, not only in the field of real estate, but also in the fields of agriculture, tourism and industry of various kinds, pointing out that there were facilities provided by the state to foreign investors, including exemption from taxes and ensuring the ease of entry and exit of capital.