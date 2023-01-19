The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to allow residents of Kuwait and those wishing to perform Umrah to complete the procedures for issuing Umrah visas online before they come to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah by enabling biometric registration, Al Anbaa reported.

The fingerprint registration, according to the ministry, will include all pilgrims coming from the United Kingdom, Tunisia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh residing in Kuwait, noting that the registration procedures are completed through the Saudi Visa Bio application for smartphones by self-registration. The ministry pointed out that the biometric registration includes the face, eyes, fingers of the hands, and self-photocopying the passport through the app, which enables Umrah visa applicants to register vital characteristics electronically without the need for review by Saudi embassies and consulates or visa issuance centers.

The Ministry concluded by confirming that the biometric registration through the app comes in four steps, including automatic reading of the passport, determining the type of visa, taking a facial photo, and taking the vital characteristics.