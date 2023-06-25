The Ministry of Awqaf is dedicated to work to improve the service of Kuwaiti pilgrims and facilitate their performance for the Hajj pilgrimage.

In accordance with its perseverance in improving its procedures and steps year after year, the Ministry says it will do everything that would facilitate the pilgrims, reports Al-Qabas daily.

To serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God is considered a great honor, especially amid the unlimited support of the political leadership, which clearly expresses the keenness and the greatest motivation to serve those worshippers.

Nonetheless, Awqaf is doing a good job in developing its service system and all that is necessary for all pilgrims from Kuwait and providing comfort and their needs by registering them electronically or securing housing and service to and from the airport.

In this regard, the Assistant Undersecretary for Media and External Relations and Deputy Head of the Hajj Mission at the Ministry of Endowments, Muhammad Al-Mutairi, said the plan related to this began early this year with the central registration with the Ministry, so that this would be done electronically through the Hajj platform.

He stated agreements have been signed with several Saudi authorities to serve Kuwaiti pilgrims, including the approval of a quota of 8,000 pilgrims from Kuwait and 1,000 bedoun pilgrims.

He mentioned Awqaf has also signed a contract with a company to provide the necessary services to Kuwaiti pilgrims, supervising camps, feeding, reception and farewell, in addition to signing an agreement with an office in Jeddah to receive pilgrims, arrange their affairs at all ports and complete their travel procedures.