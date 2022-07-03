The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced the launch of a tender to provide, equip and operate booths for the sale and maintenance of phones and their accessories in the ministry’s building in the Al-Raqi area.

The ministry’s announcement in the Official Gazette indicated that the bid closing date will be on July 31, and bid will be opened on August 2, at the Ministry’s building in Al-Raqi.

The ministry explained that it is seeking to provide an ATMs in its building in Al-Raqi, as part of another auction announced by the ministry to facilitate the building’s visitors and employees when they need to withdraw money.