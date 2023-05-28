Data shows that the average number of shopping times whether online or direct purchases for every citizen and resident in Kuwait since the beginning of this year reached 18 times per month, each time paying an average of about 45 dinars.

The data also shows that citizens and residents spent 11.45 billion dinars in the first 3 months of 2023 through about 253 million purchases and automatic withdrawals, including 163.79 million direct purchases and payment through points of sale, with an average of 12 purchases per citizen and resident, reports Al-Anba daily.

This is in addition to 67.76 million “online” purchases. With an average of 5 online purchases per citizen and resident per month, in addition to two cash withdrawals from ATMs per month, with a total of 21.42 million transactions in the first 3 months of the year.