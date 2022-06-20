The average salary gap between Kuwaiti males and females in the government sector has increased during the past five years, from 2016 to 2021, in favor of males.

According to a reading prepared by a local Arabic daily based on the latest statistics issued by the Central Administration of Statistics on the labor market, which was published at the end of last week, for the period ending December 2021, the gap between the average salary of Kuwaiti males and females in the government sector increased to 30%, after it was only 27% in December 2016.

Statistical figures revealed that the average monthly wage for Kuwaiti males in the government sector at the end of December 2021 was 1874 dinars, while the average monthly wage for Kuwaiti females in the same period was 1,312 dinars, a difference of 562 dinars, which is equivalent to 30%

According to a comparison with the same statistics at the end of December 2016, the average monthly wage for Kuwaiti males in the government sector at the time was 1726 dinars per month, while the average wages for Kuwaiti females was 1254 dinars per month, a difference of 427 dinars, which is equivalent to 27%.

According to informed sources, the gap between the salaries of both genders for Kuwaitis is not due to a difference in wages between males and females in the same position, but due to other considerations, including, but not limited to disbursing some allowances and bonuses to men, which leads to a higher monthly wage compared to women, such as the social allowance, rent allowance, children’s allowance, and others, except in exceptional cases, in addition to the fact that the percentage of females in supervisory and leadership positions is still low, and therefore these factors cause a decrease in the average wages of Kuwaiti females.

