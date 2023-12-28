For the third consecutive time, the “Avenues Sky” event has been launched under the theme “We meet under the sky of The Avenues.”

This winter experience takes place in the outdoor space extending from Villa Fayrouz restaurant in the Second Avenue area to IKEA in the First Avenue area, starting from December 14 and continuing until January 13 of the new year, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 noon to 10 pm, “The Avenues Sky” offers visitors a unique entertainment setting to savor delectable food and drinks in the open air, along with designated play areas for children.

The third edition of “The Avenues Sky” introduces vibrant colors and lighting distributed throughout the venue. It features illuminated “swings” in vivid hues for both adults and children, enhancing the overall festive atmosphere. This iteration also presents a dedicated booth where attendees can purchase “Avenues Sky” souvenirs, including cups, bottles, T-shirts, and hoodies.

Numerous restaurants, cafes, and establishments specializing in food and beverages within The Avenues are active participants in “The Avenues Sky.” Some of the notable participants include Basic, Cuisine, Al-Ustadt, Mimi Curry, Lolo’s Tea House, Lavazza, Dip & Dip, Cinnabon, The Vanilla Cake Shop, Toby’s, Arabica, Moned, and Stikonatura.

The event also features a diverse array of stores, such as IKEA, Decathlon, Oof, Sunglass Hut, Afaq Bookstore, FAR Designs, as well as a rabbit and a teddy bear.

To cater to the entertainment needs of children, “The Avenues Sky” hosts VR Mania, Fun Zone Park, and Below Zero. Accessible from within The Avenues, visitors can enter “Avenues Sky” through the entrance adjacent to Villa Fayrouz Restaurant in the Second Avenue area or through the external entrance of the valet parking service next to Villa Fayrouz Restaurant.

The management of The Avenues emphasizes that the “Avenues Sky” event is designed to support the stores within The Avenues, enhancing the overall visitor experience with additional entertainment, especially given the pleasant winter weather coinciding with the event.