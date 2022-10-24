The Residence Affairs Sector of the Ministry of Interior has reactivated the decision to cancel the residence permit of foreigners in Kuwait in accordance with Articles 17, 19, 22, 23, 24 as of last August 1, 2022.

The text of the decision stated that “Accordingly, the General Administration of Information Systems has been addressed in this regard, and the necessary action has been taken; the program will be activated as of 1/2/2023, and the residency of those who remain outside the country for more than six months will be canceled automatically.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior had allowed expatriates to stay outside the country for more than six months since the beginning of Corona Virus pandemic from humanitarian point of view due to the closure of the airports of some countries, provided that the residence permit was valid or renewed online.