The Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources announced today that the quantity of bran prescribed for breeders in the livestock sector has been reduced to 4,000 tons, by the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, from this July until further notice.

In a press statement, the head of the Federation of Fresh Dairy Producers, Abdul Hakim Al-Ahmad, affirmed the union’s support for any decisions that would lead to a fair distribution of feed between livestock and cow breeders, pointing to the remarkable efforts of the Director of the Agriculture Authority, M. Ali Al-Farsi, and the Deputy Director-General of the Livestock Sector, Mohsen Al-Mutairi, especially with regard to supporting Enhancing food security and working to crystallize the ideas of educators, to eliminate any obstacles that hinder their work in farms and groves, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Ahmad pointed out that bran is a material that results from the process of milling wheat as a by-product, and its production depends on market conditions and the volume of sales of the Flour Mill Company, pointing out that he is following up on the promises related to increasing support for milk, its derivatives and fodder with the competent authorities, to ensure ease for breeders. Under conditions related to shipping, transportation, etc.