Director of the Public Authority for Youth, Dr. Mishaal Al-Rabee, said preparations are underway to launch a Kuwaiti youth employment platform to brings together private and government sectors to prepare young people to work in the private sector, to help young Kuwaitis to join the fields they desire, with rewarding salaries.

On the sidelines of a meeting organized by the authority, with the participation of a number of government agencies concerned with employment in the steering committee for the management of the work makers project, and representatives of a number of Kuwaiti banks, the World Bank and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a local Arabic daily said this will encourage young people to engage in the private sector work.

“We are trying to secure jobs for our youth with rewarding salaries, which are higher than those available with government agencies,” Al-Rabee’ said on the sidelines of a meeting organized by the authority.

He added, “We believe that the certificate in itself will not enable young people to achieve their ambitions and their future, because skill, craft and profession have become the most important factor, and we were able, in cooperation with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning, Dr. Khaled Mahdi, to identify career paths to start providing jobs.”

On the other hand, the Acting Undersecretary of the Civil Service Commission, Abeer Al-Duaij, said the “CSC President Maryam Al-Aqeel is in the process of addressing the CSC to request an increase in the trial period for Kuwaiti youth wishing to work in the private sector from 92 days to 6 months, while retaining their role in the central employment system if they wish to be nominated to work in government institutions.”