The Drug Inspection Department, a division of the Ministry of Health, worked in collaboration with the Health Licensing Department, Immigration Affairs Investigations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Public Authority for Manpower to and raided a well-known medical center in Salmiya for opening an unlicensed children’s nursery in its basement.

Additionally, the inspectors found unauthorized or unlicensed storerooms on the premises, to store medicines and cosmetics intended for sale to the public, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Some of these medicines were inappropriately stored in the bathroom, disregarding proper storage and general hygiene requirements. All medicines and medical supplies were confiscated citing substandard storage conditions.

Furthermore, the center lacked the necessary approval from the Ministry of Health to possess medicines.

Several employees engaged in medical and technical assistant professions were also arrested for practicing without a valid license in Kuwait. Violation reports were issued against these individuals and have been referred to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.