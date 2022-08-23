The inspection teams in the Ahmadi Governorate discovered during a routine tour of the vicinity a statue illegally mounted on a state property and upon probing exposed an underground hall used for various parties.

The Department of Cleanliness and Road Works removed on Monday morning the said disco underground that was built under the guise of a chapel and was seated on a state property on the Seventh Ring Road. The unlicensed facility was a violation of the encroachment law on state property and was immediately dismantled after legal measures were applied.