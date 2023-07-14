As part of an ongoing campaign, the municipality’s monitoring teams continue to intensify field tours to follow up on the performance of cleaning companies in the governorates. The teams will remove hygiene violations to ensure the cleanliness of public areas, according to Al-Anbaa. Jahra Governorate’s Public Cleanliness and Road Occupations Department Director Muhammad Al-Jabaa confirmed that the monitoring teams will continue to tour all areas of the governorate to raise the level of cleanliness.

He stressed that the supervisors will take legal action against offenders, adding that the supervisory team carried out field tours in the governorate last week. As a result, the team issued 99 peddler violations and removed 88 vehicles, including 55 abandoned cars, 22 food truck cars, and 11 peddler motorcycles.