The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, the Undersecretary of the Traffic and Operations Sector, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, and the Undersecretary of the Public Security Sector, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, conducted a security inspection and supervised security officers to secure the end-of-year holidays in several locations with large number of people.

The tour, conducted by Al-Barjas’ team, included Winter Wonderland, Mubarakiya Market, Al-Balajat Street, Jaber Bridge and Al-Khairan.

Al-Barjas told security officers to show responsibility and vigilance when dealing with security reports, to secure all sites with large numbers of families and youth, and to ensure that the atmosphere is enjoyable in accordance with the regulations and the law.