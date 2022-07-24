The Public Authority for Manpower led a comprehensive campaign carried out by the tripartite committee to arrest owners and workers of unlicensed businesses, including a number of street vendors in “Al-Barayeh”, Salem Al Mubarak Street in Salmiya. Under the supervision of the commission’s general director, Dr. Mubarak Al-Jafour, in the presence of the head of the inspection team, Muhammad Al-Dhafiri, and Ibrahim Al-Sabaan, the head of the Hawalli Emergency Committee, authorities in a mass raid confronted residency traders and violators and shut down two facilities, 48 hours after the US State Department criticised Kuwait’s poor labor practices, reported a local Arabic paper.

The lead inspector of the Tripartite Committee, Faisal Al-Hafiz, in an effort to eliminate the country of commercial violators scoured the area resulting in the seizure of a group of roaming carts, stressing the importance of regular inspections to eradicate these illegal activities. He also pointed out that there is a huge problem involving several establishments that are possibly harbouring residency law violators, especially in cafes, and giving a warning to ban these employers from applying for or renewing their business licenses in the future once caught. On another note, he also reported that documents of household contract workers caught working in these cafes shall be referred to the Ministry of Interior for further action.

The joint tripartite committee also carried out the arrest of residency violators who escaped during the inspections, reported the head of the Hawalli Governorate Emergency Committee, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan. He said that the closure of the shops and vending carts was issued by the governorate to comb the marketplace, barricade the areas of the illegal activities, and monitor non-compliant businesses, including unlicensed mobile phone stands, restaurants, bicycles, and electric bikes rentals.