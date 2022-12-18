A source in the Russian Investigative Committee said that a criminal case has been opened in the Petrovsky district of the Stavropol Territory, after a mass death of cranes was reported.

The source added, “A criminal case has been opened to investigate a crime in accordance with Section No. 2 of Article 249 of the Russian Criminal Code (violating the rules established to combat diseases and pests that affect plants, which entail serious consequences),” reports a local Arabic daily.

The law punishes this crime with imprisonment for up to two years.

According to the materials of the investigation, in November, at least 800 dead cranes, which are listed in the Red Book of the Stavropol Territory, were found on the agricultural lands of the Petrovsky region in addition to 4 dead wild rabbits and a dead partridge were found there.

The results of the chemical toxicological study showed that the birds died of poison found in organic phosphorus compounds.

The investigation found that some agricultural establishments violated in November the rules for using the drug intended for the eradication of rodents, as it was spread on the surface of the soil, which killed the cranes.