The air cargo personnel at the General Department of Narcotics Control detained a woman who received a parcel containing illegal drugs from America. The parcel contained 189 marijuana sticks, three small bottles of marijuana oil, and three small stamps of the narcotic LSD.

A source from the customs department reported that when the suspect was prompted to pass through the x-ray machines, the narcotic substances were discovered in the package, which was supposed to be handed over to another recipient


