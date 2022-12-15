The Environment Public Authority reported a stalled smuggling attempt of 80 containers of diesel by eight companies and factories. The estimated quantity of the confiscated containers reached to about two million liters of diesel and was intended to ship outside of Kuwait.

According to an Arab daily, the Director of the Chemical Safety Department at the authority, Dr. Mishaal Al-Ibrahim, released a statement that samples were taken from the substance of the containers and the results of the analysis showed that they are petroleum derivatives, particularly diesel. He explained that the undisclosed companies and factories violated the country’s Environmental Protection Law pertaining to the management of chemicals.

The official added that prior approval of the concerned authorities must be obtained when importing or exporting hazardous and chemical materials, and the permission to do so requires the completion of examination, conformity and audit procedures from the concerned authorities or companies qualified for this purpose. He noted that the penalty for violating the relevant environmental regulations amounts to ten thousand dinars.