The Hawalli detectives caught two Egyptians in the act of stealing a bicycle, with 13 more bicycles that they were about to sell online, Al Anbaa reported. The suspects admitted that the total number of bicycles they stole over the course of more than a year was estimated at about 100 bicycles, which they sold at prices of up to 25 percent of the items’ real worth.

Security sources added that reports of theft of bicycles from the homes of expats in Hawalli prompted the detectives to form a work team, which saw a person entering one of the buildings and leaving riding a bicycle. The officers nabbed the suspects who, over the past months, moved between buildings and stole bicycles that residents left in front of their homes.