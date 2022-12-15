Life was written for an Australian, after she fell from a height of 4 km. According to the woman named Emma Kerry, the reason for her fall was the entanglement, stumbling, and lack of openness of her parachute ropes, indicating that she had long dreamed of making a parachute jump, and had fulfilled her desire in the Alps. But things didn’t go as planned, as her parachute did not open due to the entanglement of its ropes in the air, which led to her falling to the ground from a height of four kilometers.

However, Kerry survived, but had paralyzed lower extremities and was conscious. Doctors told her that she would not be able to walk in the future, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Russia today.

“I remember falling, I remember hitting the ground, I remember the moment I realized I was paralyzed, and I was in unbearable pain all over my body,” Kerry said.

But despite the doctors’ predictions, sensitivity returned to her legs and she learned to walk again.

And she added, “My life has really changed since that moment.”