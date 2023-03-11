Emergency services in the Australian state of Queensland evacuated a number of residents to safe areas on Saturday after record flooding caused by heavy rains ravaged the north-west of the region.

Police said dozens of residents of the remote town of Burketown, about 2,115 km (2,115 km) northwest of the state capital Brisbane, had been evacuated since torrential rains caused floods last week, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Police are preparing to evacuate more people as meteorologists predict river levels in the region will peak on Sunday.

The state of emergency comes after repeated floods in eastern Australia over the past two years due to the “La Nina” weather phenomenon that has been going on for years.