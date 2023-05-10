The American University of the Middle East (AUM) has made an exciting announcement regarding the appointment of its first female employee who utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Named “Dana,” this AI employee will serve as the new media interface to interact with students and alumni by leveraging AI technology.

According to the university, Dana has been equipped with advanced language processing capabilities that allow her to understand and respond to various inquiries from students. She possesses the ability to speak and engage in meaningful conversations with individuals, reports Al-Rai Daily.

This appointment showcases AUM’s commitment to incorporating cutting-edge technologies into its operations and providing innovative solutions to enhance the student experience. By employing an AI employee like Dana, the university aims to facilitate efficient communication and support for its student community.

It is an exciting development that reflects the growing integration of AI technology across different industries, including the education sector. With Dana’s capabilities, AUM expects to provide students with prompt assistance and access to relevant information, thereby improving overall engagement and satisfaction levels.