The State Audit Bureau has responded to the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation letter it sent to it on January 31, 2023 regarding the renewal of the contract for cleaning work at Kuwait International Airport and its affiliated facilities.

The sources told Al-Qabas that returning the documents again to the source is aimed at checking the tender and complete the data within the framework of the official procedures followed in this regard, noting that the Bureau’s letter in response to the administration is dated February 15.

The sources pointed out that the airport cleaning contract with the contracting company ended in July 2022, and the letters, of which Al-Qabas obtained copies, were correspondences between the DGCA and other concerned parties.