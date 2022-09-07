The Audit Bureau has sent instructions to collect data on bedoun working in all government agencies complete names of these employees, their jobs and the validity of their cards.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that this step comes within the framework of the Bureau’s follow-up on appointment procedures, indicating that the Bureau is following up the appointment procedures to ensure their validity, in accordance with the regulations and decisions of the concerned authorities, and ensuring the bedoun hold a valid ID issued by the Central Agency that deals with the status of illegal residents.

The sources confirmed that the Bureau’s follow-up to the appointment procedures and ensuring their validity include all employees and not only those who fall under the bedoun category, based on its oversight role over the authorities.