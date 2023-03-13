Audiences in Kuwait were treated to an amazing night of music at the Sarod Trio Concert that saw Sarod Grand Master and Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan mesmerise audiences with his musical genius at the GUST auditorium in Mishref.

Performing live with his sons Amaan and Ali Khan Bangash along with Anubrata Chatterjee on the tabla, the packed auditorium reveberated with the melodious sounds of the maestro.

The programme was brought to Kuwait by the Indian Business and Profession Council (IBPC) who made the evening a memorable one with an exceptional event of Indian music

The programme was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador His Excellency Dr. Adarsh Swaika along with the executive committee members of the IBPC Gurvinder Lamba, Kaizer T Shakir, Soly Mathew, Suresh K P and Sunit Arora.

Ustad Amjad Ali’s performance had the packed auditorium experience the maestro at his best and along with his sons gave some beautiful melodies leaving the audience wanting more.

The concert was able to showcase and give local Kuwaitis and residents a glimpse of the rich Indian culture and heritage.