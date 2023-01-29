His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al- Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who presented the newly assigned Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi and GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Bedaiwi.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Director of the Crown Prince’s office Jamal Al-Theyab and the Crown Prince’s office undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Mazin Al-Essa attended the meeting.