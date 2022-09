The Public Prosecution, in its capacity as supervisor of implementation of criminal verdicts, has asked the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department of the Ministry of Justice to conclude a contract to organize a public auction for the sale of 42 properties owned by each of the convicts — Fahd Mazyad Al-Rajaan and his wife, Mona Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, after completing legal procedures to recover public funds, reports a local Arabic daily.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait