A girl of unspecified nationality sustained fractures after she tried to commit suicide by throwing herself from the first floor of a building in the Saad Al-Abdullah area, following a dispute between her and her sisters, according to what the father told the Public Prosecutor.

A security source told Al-Rai that after the Public Security in Jahra Governorate received a report that the 14-year-old girl had fallen from the first floor of a building; the security men moved to the site, accompanied by a medical emergency team and rushed her to the Jahra Hospital.

The hospital sources said she is suffering from multiple fractures. The security sources added after the father was interrogated by the Public Prosecutor he was released and a case of attempted suicide has been registered.