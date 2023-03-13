This is not the first and will not be the last in a series of attacks on dogs who are being killed and gotten rid of under various pretexts, instead of feeding them or collecting them in shelters to take care of them, according to the global recommendations published by animal welfare societies.

Al-Rai had published several reports on the need to deal with these dogs in a different way, whether by taking advantage of them by herding them in one place and placing an advertisement for those willing to take them and used them to guard homes or help farmers during grazing of cattle or for those with autism, instead of leaving them without care and exposed to dangers of heat and cold, or shooting with hunting rifles.

The “FCI” organization for dogs had previously described this matter as “a recurring scene and an immoral act, in light of the silence of the competent authorities that made the problem exacerbate and grow without any action.”