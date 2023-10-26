At least 27 people have been killed and four others were missing after the powerful Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast, officials have said.

Otis hit the beach resort city of Acapulco as a category 5 storm early on Wednesday and tore through the southern state of Guerrero, largely cutting off communications and road links with the region.

Photos of Acapulco show roads full of mud and debris and buildings that sustained heavy damage. More than 500 emergency shelters were opened for residents.

Thousands of Mexican military members have been sent to assist with clean-up operations.

“Unfortunately, we received word from the state and city governments that 27 people are dead and four are missing,” Secretary of State for Security Rosa Icela told reporters on Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the deaths occurred around Acapulco, but provided few details. He acknowledged that the government was late in arriving because of the havoc Otis left behind.

Source: Aljazeera