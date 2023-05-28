Pakistan, which in recent years has faced record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains, is among the top 10 countries at risk of natural disasters due to rising temperatures.

Sharif called on the international community to fulfil its responsibility to save developing countries facing economic challenges from adverse effects of climate change.

The incident took place near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Gilgit Baltistan, sometimes referred to as the land of glaciers, has frequently seen avalanches and snow landslides in recent years due to glacial melting.

Senior police officer Ziarat Ali told The Associated Press news agency that four women and a four-year-old boy were among the dead.

The nomads were taking their herds of goats on foot from the Kel area of Azad Kashmir to Astore, when they were caught in the avalanche of snow in the early morning hours, Ali said.

The bodies of the victims have been recovered, the disaster management agency said. It added that 13 injured, including a child, were taken to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Rescue official Subah Khan told the AFP news agency that the group consisted of approximately 35 nomads in total. Initial assessments suggested up to 15 head of cattle also died.

Source: Aljazeera