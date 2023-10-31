The Space Museum at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center has announced several exciting astronomical events to be observed from Kuwait during November. These celestial phenomena include moon conjunctions with bright planets.

Khaled Al-Jamaan, the General Supervisor of Museums at the Center, said on November 3, Jupiter, the giant of our solar system, will be at its closest point to Earth, appearing exceptionally bright. With a good telescope, observers may distinguish four of its moons, reports Al-Rai daily.

November 12 will feature the “Taurus group showers,” a meteor shower best viewed after midnight in areas with minimal light pollution. Expect to witness approximately 5 to 10 meteors per hour and on November 13, the Galaxy River, faint celestial bodies like galaxies and star clusters, and prominent winter stars will be visible.

Moreover, November 18 brings the periodic stream of meteors from the Leo Group, which arises from the remains of comet “Tempel-Tuttle” in 1866. This year, you can anticipate around 15 meteors per hour; while throughout November, the moon will make striking appearances near bright planets. On November 9, it will be in conjunction with Venus at dawn. On November 20, it will align with Saturn during the evening. Lastly, on November 25, a conjunction with Jupiter will be observed.

Al-Jamaan highlighted the Space Museum’s commitment to monitoring and documenting astronomical phenomena in the Kuwaiti sky in collaboration with the International Astronomical Union. These events are regularly showcased as part of the museum’s Planetarium programs and activities, just as it recently did for the second and final lunar eclipse of this year.