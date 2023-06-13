Recently, astronomers from the University of Birmingham, UK, discovered a multi-planetary system orbiting two stars.

Scientists named the multi-planetary system they discovered “BEBOP-1c”, which is about planets orbiting two stars in the center, reports Al-Rai daily.

Scientists were able to monitor the system thanks to the “Doppler spectroscopy” technique, which is an indirect method for finding planets outside the solar system, by measuring the radial velocity in the spectrum of the planet’s host star.

Scientists also used the TESS telescope of the US space agency, NASA, in their discovery. Commenting on this discovery, astronomer David Martin said: “Only 12 circular systems have been known so far, and this is only the second that hosts more than one planet.”

The “Astronomy” magazine published a set of information about the discovered system, as it takes 215 days to complete the orbit cycle, and its mass is 65 times greater than Earth’s.