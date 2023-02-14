Residents of southern England lived an exciting experience, when a small asteroid entered the Earth’s airspace and lit up the sky as it burned in front of their eyes.

The asteroid, which was called “Sar2667”, which is one meter long, was seen shortly before 3:00 am GMT on Monday morning, reports Al-Rai daily quoting the European Space Agency which had predicted in advance the asteroid’s entry into Earth’s atmosphere calling it “a sign of the rapid progress in global capabilities to discover asteroids.”

A Twitter user said: “The asteroid lit up the sky with a pink flash… It was amazing.”

The last asteroid expected to enter Earth’s atmosphere was seen in the sky over Ontario, Canada, in November last year.