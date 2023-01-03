American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Kuwait Chapter is a premier voluntary, non-profit, Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) professional organization, which strives to provide professional guidance, training, consultancy and resources to the HSE Professionals, industrial and social sectors in the region.

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONALS – KUWAIT CHAPTER organizes ASSP Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) HSE Excellence Award annually to recognize and honor the private sector companies for their leadership, excellence and exceptional performance in the field of Health, Safety and Environment in the Gulf Region. The award program 2022 was launched on 5th June 2022 inviting applications from the Private sector organizations in GCC countries and it was concluded with a grand award presentation ceremony on 20th December 2022 at Kuwait Hilton Resort.

The ASSP GCC HSE Excellence award 2022 Program was patronized by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) its subsidiaries and endorsed by International Regulatory agencies like by International Powered Access Federation (IPAF). WSHAsia & Knowledge partner as Gulf Downstream Association (GDA).

The award ceremony kicked off with Opening remarks by Eng. Mazharuddin Shaikh, President, ASSP Kuwait Chapter. He briefed about the Chapter activities, its objectives and achievements along with the background of the ASSP GCC Award program. He mentioned that Kuwait Chapter has pioneered the annual award program for 14th time successfully. He congratulated all award-winning companies for showing their extraordinary performance and management commitment towards HSE. He thanked all ASSP volunteers and supporting & endorsing organizations for making this program grand success.

Ms Loulwa Al-Enezi, Mr. Salim Al-Alawi and Mr. Rishi D Jayan, Sr Executive Chapter Operations ASSP Kuwait Chapter facilitated the award ceremony. Eng. Fadhel Al-Ali, Chairman of ASSP-Kuwait Chapter in his Welcome address highlighted the significance of this award program and the value each company is giving to this award, which showcases successful business models from each organization that uphold HSE as a business value. He briefed on theme “You Perform We recognize” and congratulated the winning companies. He appreciated all the Award program organizing committee members for putting their best efforts to make this program a grand success. He also presented statistics on the winning contractors, business partners of KOC, KNPC, KIPIC and other parts of GCC.

Eng. Faris Al Mansouri, Director, ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Award 2022 briefed on the Award program. He briefed about the award categories, criteria and evaluation process of the award followed to evaluate the HSE management System of the participating companies. He appreciated the participation of companies and thanked them for overwhelming response comparing to previous year. He said that this recognition program certainly adds value to the companies and motivate them to improve their HSE performance year after year. He also conveyed that GCC HSE Excellence award program was much appreciated by the adjudication panel judges from state of Kuwait and overseas.

The briefing was followed with video capsule featured the overview of the award program and the winners. The ceremony witnessed the chief guest address by Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Duaij, DCEO, Support Services, KNPC. He appreciated ASSP Kuwait Chapter for its outstanding efforts in spreading HSE awareness in the region. As part of the ceremony ASSP Kuwait Chapter introduced a talk show inviting the dignitaries from K Companies & Platinum Award Representatives. The Executive Panel Discussion titled “HSE challenges among Business partner & K Companies Involvement was facilitated by Eng. Bader Al Hadrami, Deputy Director, ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Award 2022 & Honorary Secretary – Govt Affairs, ASSP Kuwait Chapter. The panel discussion featured Mr. Adel Mashaan Nouri, TL Safety LNGI & PRIZe, KIPIC, Mr. Abdulla Al Jazzaf, Ag Team Leader Safety MAB & Head Office, Mr. Ashwani Kumar Tyagi, Operations Head, Kuwait, Larsen & Toubro Limited (PT&D IC), Mr. Benson Abraham, Director, NBTC.

The glittering award ceremony was declared open with an Animated flash video. The highest level of the award titled platinum award was awarded to four companies for their exemplary performance for the year 2022 namely EQUATE, GC-32, Project, Larsen & Toubro Limited (PT&D IC), UAE & NBTC. A total of 33 private sector companies from GCC Countries including Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain participated were presented during the ceremony for the winners.

The awards were presented to the winning companies by the Guests of the evening.

Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Duaij, DCEO, Support Services , KNPC.

Mr. Shamlan Al-Roumi, Manager (HSE) – KOC

Mr Abdul Aziz M Sadeq, Acting HSE Manager & Team Leader Safety, MAA, KNPC

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mushaileh, Manager – Operation, Maintenance and Tech Services, KAFCO

Mr. Hamad Jaber Al Rashidi, Team Leader HSE & QC, KAFCO

Mr. Abdulla Al Jazzaf, Ag Team Leader Safety MAB & Head Office

Mr. Saleh Al-Harbi, Team Leader Occupational Health & Safety, KOC

Mr. Mohammed Al Qahtani, TL Major Projects II, KOC

Mr. Ghassab Al-Ajmi, Team Leader Inspection & Corrosion (Projects), KOC

Mr. Amer Jaragh, Team Leader Inspection & Corrosion (Pipelines), KOC

Mr. Muthanna Al-Muomen, Team Leader Soil Remediation Projects II, Soil Remediation Group, KOC

Mr. Ali Failakawi, EC member, KFPA And Guests from K Companies

The event was concluded with closing address by Eng. Bader Al Hadrami, Deputy Director, ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Award 2022 & Honarary Secretary –Govt Affairs, ASSP Kuwait Chapter. He thanked the participating companies, KPC for the patronage, KOC dignitaries for their presence, KNPC for promoting this award program among their business partners, Endorsing & Supporting bodies and Organizing Committee members for the successful event. After the award ceremony, Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Duaij, DCEO, Support Services, KNPC, Eng. Fadhel Al Ali, Chairman, ASSP Kuwait Chapter, Eng. Faris Al Mansouri, Director, ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Award 2022, recognized ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Award organizing committee members with ASSP branded mementos.