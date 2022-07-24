The Ministry of Public Works announced that it has asphalted 31,152 square meters of area Rumaithiya, Al-Sabah health and Al-Firdous, between January 14 and 20, as part of the maintenance program set by the Ministry to repair streets and various areas within the governorates.

This happened when the ministry, through its various accounts, received many complaints about road problems in some areas, and citizens called for developing radical solutions to street problems in the governorates, especially since some of streets remained neglected since 2018 due lack of maintenance.

In another issue, the ministry announced it will float a new tender to repair roads and infrastructure in the Surra (Phase 11) as part of its plans to restructure roads in various governorates, and said last June it received 95 complaints related to the Environmental Affairs Department and the ministry personnel have acted and completed work on all these complaints.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Authority announced the launch of a project in the suburb of Funaitees within the ministry’s annual plan for 2022/2023, which will consist of a post office, a library, a branch of the Ministry of Electricity and Water, a community development center, a branch of the Ministry of Commerce, a social unit, the association building, power stations, and parking lots for cars, restaurants, and banks.

The completion period of the project is 24 months, and the tender is expected to be floated next September.