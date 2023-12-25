Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from the Al-Ahmadi Governorate have arrested 5 people of Asian nationality for buying and selling subsidized diesel (without a license) at a lower price. They were caught red-handed in Khaitan and Kabad.

The security media explained that the seizure came against the backdrop of the security deployment and the continued intensification of security campaigns in various regions.

The sources confirmed that those arrested are being referred to the competent authorities to take all necessary legal measures against them.