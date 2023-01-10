Customs men at Kuwait International Airport managed to seize 13 kilograms of “marijuana” in the possession of an Asian traveler who arrived in the country, Monday.

The Director of the Airports Customs Department, Osama Al-Shami, said that an Asian came to the country through Kuwait International Airport T1, and when inspecting his personal belongings, he came across bundles of the drug, weighing 13 kilograms, reports Al-Rai daily.

He added that the customs procedures followed were taken, and the traveler and prohibited items were referred to the competent authorities.

For his part, the Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, thanked all airport workers, led by the Director of the Airports Customs Administration, Osama Al-Shami, for his continuous presence and unlimited support for his fellow workers, and praised the efforts of the customs inspectors that prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into the country.