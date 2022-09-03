The Ahmadi police busted a local booze manufacturing factory in Fintas, the second similar seizure in less than a week, and arrested four Asians, on charges of manufacturing local liquor and filling it in imported bottles.

A security source said that during a raid led by Major General Walid Al-Shehab, sums of money from the sale, a quantity of liquor and manufacturing tools, were found inside the place, in addition to the presence of a small printing press to print lables and covers similar to imported booze bottles labels, reports a local Arabic daily

He added that a report was submitted to the Public Security Undersecretary, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, who ordered the deportation of the accused from the country.