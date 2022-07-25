The General Fire Brigade kickstarted an investigation into the fire incident that burned down the house of an Arab bachelor in Farwaniya causing the death of an Asian expat. The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Service sent a report to the Central Operations Department yesterday stating that the fire broke out in Farwaniya area, urging the Farwaniya and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh fire stations to rush to the scene of the incident. The firefighters quickly responded in a rescue operation and managed to break free the people that were trapped in the second floor of the house where the fire started. The victim’s remains were handed over to relevant authorities.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait