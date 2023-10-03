Police officers from the Jahra Security Directorate have arrested an Asian for manufacturing and selling booze.

The Al-Anba daily said the bootlegger was seized in a suburb of Jahra. Police have seized from the man 18 bottle of local brew and a quantity of hashish.

The daily added, the suspect was arrested after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified source who saw the man loitering aimlessly near a residential building in Jahra.

When police acted on the information and rushed to the spot, the suspect left behind the bag containing the contraband and tried in vain to escape.