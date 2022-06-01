The Public Security Sector, represented by the Security Directorate of Hawalli Governorate, raided a home for the manufacture of local liquor in Hawally Square, and seized large quantities of liquor ready for filling in bottles, as well as materials and tools used in the manufacture of liquor.

A local Arabic daily said the raid came after information was received by the region’s commander and the latter informed the Director of Security, Major General Abdullah Al-Ali, who directed the raid and arrested the Asian who was running the den.