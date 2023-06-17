Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Filipino groups affiliated to the Association of Filipino Organizations in Kuwait (ASFOK) gathered Friday morning at The American International School in Maidan Hawally to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day. Graced the occasion with on full day activities.

The program commenced with the host Javier Guiao called upon the organizations to a brief parade within the premise. The Philippine national anthem immediately followed, and the Muslim and Christian prayers led by Reymma Grande and Elizabeth Burgos. Chairperson of ASFOK Dennis Querubin delivered a brief welcome remark highlighting on message of unity and peace.

Among the highlights of the event were Zumba warm -up, inspirational song performances from Rosemarie Bantilan of AKO-OFW, Ritchelle Sabado of Teacher Specialist Organization in Kuwait, Rowena S. Mariano of Sanay sa Hirap OFW Worldwide and Ernesto Dalusong of GGSII. Traditional folk dances also took centerstage, included Ako OFW Hawally Gov., BBMIK, Zayaw Q8, Dayang Dayang Dance by AKO – OFW Farwaniyah Governorate, Salakot Dance by AKO OFW Hawally, Contemporary Dance by AKO OFW Hawally and Akur8 dance Group. A clarinet rendition by Marlon De Guzman and Arnis exhibition was also displayed. PANIK or Pinoy Ambulance Nurses in Kuwait team provided medical assistance and managed the games to the delight of everyone. AKO OFW provided for the refreshments for the day with sumptuous selections of Filipino delicacies.

There are currently twenty-three organizations affiliated with ASFOK and Vice Chairperson Mae Ortiz said that this year the organization focuses on medical mission and baking classes for the Filipino wards and a sports festival. Ortiz thanked all the organizations for taking active participation on the event and sharing the true spirit of the “Filipino Bayanihan”.